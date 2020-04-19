Media player
‘Ring of steel’ call for care homes
There's more evidence of the scale of the problem care homes are facing when it comes to coronavirus and elderly residents.
According to the National Care Forum, which represents not-for-profit care providers, deaths in one week were double those for the whole of the previous month.
The forum's director, Vic Rayner, told the BBC a "ring of steel" should be created for care home settings.
19 Apr 2020
