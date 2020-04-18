Jenrick: 84 tonnes of PPE to arrive from Turkey

Media player
Coronavirus: 84 tonnes of PPE to arrive from Turkey - Jenrick
Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick has announced that 84 tonnes of PPE, including 400,000 gowns, is due to arrive in the UK from Turkey on Sunday.
He accepted that some areas of personal protective equipment were in "short supply".
There have been warnings that some hospitals' intensive care units could run out of gowns this weekend.
18 Apr 2020
