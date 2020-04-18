'Disproportionate impact of virus on BAME communities'
Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick said "there does appear to be a disproportionate impact of the virus upon BAME communities".

At the UK government's daily briefing on the coronavirus, Mr Jenick said the Chief Medical Officer is working with Public Health England to better understand issues.

  • 18 Apr 2020
