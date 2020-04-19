‘Buying a round’ for NHS workers
Coronavirus: ‘Buying a round’ to thank NHS workers

Want to say thank you to NHS workers on the coronavirus front line by buying them some beers?

Glasgow-based social enterprise and beer producer Brewgooder, which says it donates all of its profits to clean water projects, is helping people to do just that.

