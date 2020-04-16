UK's weekly 'Clap for our Carers'
Coronavirus: UK residents 'Clap for our Carers'

For a fourth week in a row, people across the UK clapped to show appreciation for health professionals and other key workers, during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • 16 Apr 2020
