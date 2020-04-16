The story of Captain Tom Moore's walk

Video

Captain Tom Moore, the 99-year-old army veteran who pledged to walk 100 lengths of his garden to raise money for the NHS, has become an international sensation.

Captain Tom, who will celebrate his centenary on 30 April, set out to raise £1,000, but more than £13m was donated after his story captured hearts and inspired donors around the world.

