Royals praise 'stoicism' of NHS workers
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have spoken about their hopes the coronavirus outbreak will bring the global community together.

In an interview with the BBC's Tina Daheley, Catherine said the crisis would "dramatically change how we all value and see our front-line workers".

The pair emphasised the importance of the public protecting their mental health during the lockdown.

Prince William went on to reveal how anxious he was when his father, the Prince of Wales, was diagnosed with the virus.

  • 17 Apr 2020
