A 99-year-old war veteran who is walking 100 laps of his garden before he turns 100 has raised more than £12m ($15m) for the NHS.

Captain Tom Moore originally wanted to raise £1,000 ($1,245) for NHS Charities Together, but when news of his endeavour spread, online donations smashed through that target within days of the fundraising page being set up last week.

Captain Moore is completing his 100th lap live on BBC Breakfast.