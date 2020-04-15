Media player
Coronavirus: 'New procedures to give chance to say goodbye' - Matt Hancock
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that close family members will be able to say goodbye to dying relatives in hospitals and care homes "wherever possible", under new coronavirus guidelines.
Read more: Hospitals and homes to allow coronavirus goodbyes
15 Apr 2020
