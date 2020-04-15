Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Army veteran Tom Moore finds out he's raised £5m for NHS
A 99-year-old army veteran who has raised millions of pounds for the NHS says the response from the public has been "completely out of this world".
Tom Moore – who had aimed to raise £1,000 by completing 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden by Thursday – found out he'd hit a new fundraising milestone live on BBC TV alongside his daughter, Hannah.
-
15 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-52296313/coronavirus-army-veteran-tom-moore-finds-out-he-s-raised-5m-for-nhsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window