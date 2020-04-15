Army veteran, 99, finds out he's raised £5m for NHS
A 99-year-old army veteran who has raised millions of pounds for the NHS says the response from the public has been "completely out of this world".

Tom Moore – who had aimed to raise £1,000 by completing 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden by Thursday – found out he'd hit a new fundraising milestone live on BBC TV alongside his daughter, Hannah.

  • 15 Apr 2020
