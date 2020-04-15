Hundreds volunteer as dog walkers
Many people across the UK are unable to leave their home due to the coronavirus outbreak. So what happens if you have a dog that needs a daily walk?

The answer is a rapidly growing network of volunteer dog walkers.

The BBC's David Sillito has been talking to a canine charity that’s now coordinating a national network to help vulnerable and isolated dog owners.

