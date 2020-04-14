'Too early' for conclusions on coronavirus response

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 'Too early' for conclusions on UK response
UK medical experts have said it is "too early" to learn lessons about what could have been done differently in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Speaking at the daily government briefing, Public Health England's Prof Yvonne Doyle said "we have so much to learn", while NHS England's Prof Stephen Powis said the appropriate time would come to "learn the right lessons".
-
14 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window