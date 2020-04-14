Health system 'stacked against' care homes

Video

Conservative peer Baroness Altmann has said that the health system is "stacked against" people in care homes, after new figures were released by the Office of National Statistics (ONS).

The figures, which cover every community death linked to Covid-19 in England and Wales, showed a total of 406 such deaths registered up to 3 April had occurred outside of hospitals.

Of those extra deaths, 217 took place in care homes, 33 in hospices, 136 in private homes, three in other communal establishments and 17 elsewhere.