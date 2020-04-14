The wildlife species enjoying lockdown
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: The wildlife species enjoying lockdown

As the UK enters it fourth week of lockdown, conservationists say they have seen some hidden benefits of the restrictions in the natural world.

With fewer people in urban environments and much less traffic on the roads, scientists say there could be gains particularly for our native mammals.

The BBC's Victoria Gill explains.

  • 14 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Coronavirus explained in 60 seconds