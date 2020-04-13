Raab: 'We're still not past the peak of this virus'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Dominic Raab: 'We're still not past the peak of this virus'

The government does not expect to make changes to coronavirus lockdown restrictions this week, Dominic Raab has said.

The foreign secretary said the UK's plan "is working" but that "we are still not passed the peak of this virus".

  • 13 Apr 2020
Go to next video: How to keep 2m social distancing