Coronavirus: 'John was alone for a week'
'Hannah' from Surrey became ill with coronavirus, and her husband John cared for her while she was unwell.
However, John went on to also contract the virus and was admitted to hospital where he died.
'Hannah' spoke to the BBC's Dan Johnson about her husband's death.
Filmed by James Anderson
Edited by David Bull
13 Apr 2020
