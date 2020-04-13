Coronavirus: 'John was alone for a week'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: 'John was alone for a week'

'Hannah' from Surrey became ill with coronavirus, and her husband John cared for her while she was unwell.

However, John went on to also contract the virus and was admitted to hospital where he died.

'Hannah' spoke to the BBC's Dan Johnson about her husband's death.

Filmed by James Anderson

Edited by David Bull

  • 13 Apr 2020
Go to next video: What exactly happens in an intensive care unit?