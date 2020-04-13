PM's nurse: Parents say they're proud

Video

Mike and Caroline McGee, the parents of Jenny McGee, one of the nurses to be thanked by Boris Johnson after he left hospital, have been speaking about their pride at their daughter's professionalism.

Mr Johnson said two nurses - Jenny from New Zealand and Luis from Portugal - stood by his bedside for 48 hours at the most critical time.

He was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital in London on Sunday - 10 days after testing positive for Covid-19.