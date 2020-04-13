PM's nurse: Parents say they're proud

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Parents are 'proud' of daughter who nursed PM
Mike and Caroline McGee, the parents of Jenny McGee, one of the nurses to be thanked by Boris Johnson after he left hospital, have been speaking about their pride at their daughter's professionalism.
Mr Johnson said two nurses - Jenny from New Zealand and Luis from Portugal - stood by his bedside for 48 hours at the most critical time.
He was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital in London on Sunday - 10 days after testing positive for Covid-19.
-
13 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window