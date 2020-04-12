PM thanks NHS staff for coronavirus recovery

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson thanks NHS staff for coronavirus treatment
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has praised the NHS staff who treated him for coronavirus in hospital.
In a video message posted on his Twitter account, Boris Johnson singled out and named two nurses who had stood by his bedside for 48 hours at the most critical time.
He added the doctors and nurses had made decisions that he would be "grateful for [for] the rest of my life".
Mr Johnson spent a week at St Thomas' Hospital and will recover at Chequers before returning to work.
-
12 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window