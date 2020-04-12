Archbishop delivers Easter message from kitchen

Media player
Coronavirus: The Archbishop of Canterbury on his virtual Easter sermon
The traditional Easter Sunday services will have a very different feel this year, as churches observe the rules on social distancing.
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, told the BBC's Andrew Marr about delivering a sermon directly from his kitchen.
12 Apr 2020
