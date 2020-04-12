Coronavirus: 'Sombre day' as UK hits 10,000 deaths
The health secretary has said the UK joining the list of countries that have recorded 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths is a "sombre day" for the country.

Speaking at the daily coronavirus briefing, Matt Hancock said that people have been listening to government orders to stay home over the Easter weekend.

