Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 'Sombre day' as UK hits 10,000 deaths - Matt Hancock
The health secretary has said the UK joining the list of countries that have recorded 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths is a "sombre day" for the country.
Speaking at the daily coronavirus briefing, Matt Hancock said that people have been listening to government orders to stay home over the Easter weekend.
-
12 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window