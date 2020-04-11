Media player
Coronavirus: Man's graveside plea to 'stay home'
A Salford man has recorded a coronavirus warning message from beside his grandfather's graveside to warn people to follow government orders to stay home.
James Mccance says his grandad died after contracting coronavirus and he never got a chance to say goodbye.
The 22-year-old, who couldn't attend Saleh Hussein's funeral, was videoed two days after the burial took place.
11 Apr 2020
