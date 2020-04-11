Politician experiences BBC Dad moment

Media player
Labour's Jonathan Ashworth experiences BBC Dad moment
The shadow health secretary, Jonathan Ashworth, had an unexpected interruption during a live BBC interview.
His daughters could not wait for the interview to finish to show their dad what they had received from their grandmother for Easter.
Mr Ashworth laughed as he repeatedly told the girls "I'm on the TV"!
11 Apr 2020
