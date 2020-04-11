UK crime down but criminals 'exploiting virus'
Coronavirus: UK crime levels drop but criminals criminals 'exploiting virus'

Total crime has dropped during the coronavirus outbreak but criminals are "exploiting the virus", the home secretary has said.

Speaking at the daily Downing Street coronavirus press briefing, Priti Patel said fraud victims had lost more than £1.8m and highlighted risks to victims of domestic abuse and child abuse.

Ms Patel said the National Domestic Abuse Helpline reported a 120% rise in calls in one 24-hour period.

  • 11 Apr 2020
