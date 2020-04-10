PPE distribution a 'Herculean logistical effort'

Video

The Health Secretary has said that 742 million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) have now been distributed to the front line during the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking at daily coronavirus briefing Matt Hancock said daily deliveries of PPE would start next week but said it must be used only where it was most needed.

The government also announced an online portal will launch in the next three weeks so primary and social care can request what they need.

Responding to a question from the BBC's Health Editor, Hugh Pym, Mr Hancock said: "we're getting the PPE out there but there's clearly a huge task ahead to keep it flowing."