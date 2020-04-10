The 99-year-old war veteran raising money for NHS
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: The 99-year-old war veteran raising money for the NHS

Captain Tom Moore, who served in World War Two, is aiming to walk the length of his garden 100 times.

He hopes to achieve it before his 100th birthday on April 30.

In total he could walk 2.5km.

He spoke to BBC Breakfast about why he wanted to raise money for the NHS.

  • 10 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Love and dating during coronavirus