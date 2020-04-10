Media player
Coronavirus: The 99-year-old war veteran raising money for the NHS
Captain Tom Moore, who served in World War Two, is aiming to walk the length of his garden 100 times.
He hopes to achieve it before his 100th birthday on April 30.
In total he could walk 2.5km.
He spoke to BBC Breakfast about why he wanted to raise money for the NHS.
10 Apr 2020
