Coronavirus lockdown joy for long-lost sisters

Sisters Margaret and Sue only met for the first time last year – they didn’t even know each other existed for more than 40 years.

Now they’re in lockdown together in New Zealand, after Sue and her husband travelled from their home in Shropshire to visit Margaret in Auckland.

Margaret was given up for adoption at two weeks old by her mum, who had a short relationship with Sue's dad in 1948.

This clip is from 5 Live Breakfast on Friday 10 April 2020.