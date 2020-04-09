'Don't waste the sacrifices many have made'
Raab: 'Let's not waste the sacrifices so many people have made'

Don't give coronavirus another chance to "hurt our country", Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said, urging people to stay at home during the Easter break.

"Let's not waste the sacrifices so many people have made," he said.

