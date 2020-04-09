Dynamo ‘pretty good’ after recovering from coronavirus

Video

Dynamo was putting the finishing touches to his first new magic show in six years when he was told that he had coronavirus.

The magician is 'high risk’ as he suffers from reactive arthritis, the result of a lifetime of Crohn’s disease.

It was his condition that inspired his new TV show as he conjured up about 200 tricks for the programme from his hospital bed.

He spoke to the BBC's Alex Stanger about his recovery.