The bikers fighting coronavirus

Cornwall's coronavirus bikers delivering to the vulnerable
A group of motorbike riders made up of volunteers is helping vulnerable people who are self-isolating in Cornwall.
Bodmin bikers was formed in response to calls for help on social media.
The group has grown quickly and now includes a chef, mechanic and someone working for the emergency services.
Video journalist: Patrick Clahane
13 Apr 2020
