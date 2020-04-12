'Moving into a house with total strangers'

Media player
Care leavers say they're struggling during lockdown
Care leavers across the UK have spoken about the challenges they face getting help during the coronavirus lockdown.
People who’ve left the care system are estranged from relatives and don’t have common support networks of friends and families.
BBC reporter Ashley John-Baptiste has been hearing about the struggles they face.
12 Apr 2020
