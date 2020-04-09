Vulnerable children 'not turning up at school'

Video

“A worryingly low number” of vulnerable children allocated a school place to keep them safe during the coronavirus crisis are actually turning up, officials have told BBC Newsnight.

In some areas just a quarter of the “at risk” children who are meant to be in school are attending, while in other areas the figure is actually below 10%.

These low attendance rates are concerning professionals working to protect these children. The National Police Chiefs' Council lead on Child Protection, Norfolk’s Chief Constable Simon Bailey, told he believed it was "possible" the crisis would lead to "more children groomed and abused online".

You can watch Newsnight on BBC Two at 22:30 on weekdays. Catch up on iPlayer, subscribe to the programme on YouTube and follow it on Twitter.