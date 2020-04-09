'Maybe, just maybe, he might turn a corner'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Sue Martin describes the trauma of husband being in an ICU
Sue Martin, a 49-year-old civil servant, has described the ordeal that she and her teenage children have faced since her husband Mal, 58, was admitted to intensive care.
She and children Wiliam and Hana were able to spend ten minutes with Mal to say their goodbyes.
You can hear the full interview with Sue Martin on the Today programme on BBC Sounds which played out at 1:46 (07: 46BST)
-
09 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-52229056/coronavirus-sue-martin-describes-the-trauma-of-husband-being-in-an-icuRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window