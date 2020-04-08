Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Patient says guard of honour 'great moment of my life'
A coronavirus patient who was given a guard of honour when he left hospital has told BBC Breakfast it was "one of the great moments of my life".
Hylton Murray-Philipson was discharged last Friday after 12 days at Leicester Royal Infirmary, which included five days in intensive care.
Read more: Man who fought coronavirus 'grateful to be alive'
08 Apr 2020
