Guard of honour 'great moment of my life'
Coronavirus: Patient says guard of honour 'great moment of my life'

A coronavirus patient who was given a guard of honour when he left hospital has told BBC Breakfast it was "one of the great moments of my life".

Hylton Murray-Philipson was discharged last Friday after 12 days at Leicester Royal Infirmary, which included five days in intensive care.

  • 08 Apr 2020
