My thoughts and prayers are with Boris - May

Theresa May: My thoughts and prayers are with Boris
Former prime minister Theresa May has said she is hoping for a "speedy and good recovery" for Boris Johnson, who is in intensive care with coronavirus.
She added that Mr Johnson's cabinet are "absolutely committed to dealing with this crisis".
07 Apr 2020
