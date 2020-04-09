Wheelchair fitness: Surviving lockdown on wheels
Wheelchair fitness: Surviving coronavirus lockdown on wheels

With the UK still on lockdown, many people look forward to their daily outdoor exercise.

But what do you do if you use a wheelchair?

The BBC’s Frank Gardner, who was shot and partly paralysed in 2004, shows us how he’s keeping fit on two wheels.

Filmed by Melissa and Sasha Gardner

