'Being with Nana gives me purpose'
Coronavirus isolation: 'Being with Nana gives me purpose'

Tommy has become his Nana’s full-time carer since the coronavirus lockdown.

He cooks for her and styles her hair and they have even started to enjoy a new hobby together.

BBC Breakfast's Jayne McCubbin has been speaking to them.

  • 07 Apr 2020
