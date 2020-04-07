PM 'stable and in good spirits'
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson 'stable and in good spirits' in intensive care

Boris Johnson is said to be "in good spirits" in intensive care in a London hospital.

The UK's prime minister is receiving "standard oxygen treatment" but has "not required mechanical ventilation", the BBC's Vicki Young said after a Downing Street briefing.

