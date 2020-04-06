Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Raab: 'The prime minister asked me to deputise for him'
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care in hospital after his coronavirus symptoms "worsened", Downing Street has said.
The prime minister, 55, was admitted to hospital in London with "persistent symptoms" on Sunday evening.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been asked to deputise "where necessary".
-
06 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window