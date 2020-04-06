'The prime minister asked me to deputise for him'
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care in hospital after his coronavirus symptoms "worsened", Downing Street has said.

The prime minister, 55, was admitted to hospital in London with "persistent symptoms" on Sunday evening.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been asked to deputise "where necessary".

