Kuenssberg: 'The intensive care changes everything'
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care in hospital after his coronavirus symptoms "worsened", Downing Street has said.

The BBC's political editor, Laura Kuenssberg, explains what we know so far.

  • 06 Apr 2020
