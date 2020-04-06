Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Local radio a lifeline for listeners
For many people the coronavirus lockdown means relying on friends, neighbours and social media. But for those who don't have access to any of that, their local radio station has become a vital tool for support and companionship.
BBC Arts correspondent David Sillito visited BBC Sussex to see how the radio station is making a difference.
-
06 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window