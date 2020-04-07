Braving lockdown to get nappies to new mums
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Baby bank runs services with one volunteer

Finding nappies on supermarket shelves is a challenge for many families at the moment.

But in Hartlepool, hundreds of parents who rely on nappy donations are finding it even more difficult, because their local Baby Bank has closed.

Now, one if its volunteers - herself a mother - is going from house to house delivering items to women in need.

The BBC's north of England correspondent, Fiona Trott went to meet her.

  • 07 Apr 2020
Go to next video: How to keep 2m social distancing