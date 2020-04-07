Braving lockdown to get nappies to new mums

Media player
Coronavirus: Baby bank runs services with one volunteer
Finding nappies on supermarket shelves is a challenge for many families at the moment.
But in Hartlepool, hundreds of parents who rely on nappy donations are finding it even more difficult, because their local Baby Bank has closed.
Now, one if its volunteers - herself a mother - is going from house to house delivering items to women in need.
The BBC's north of England correspondent, Fiona Trott went to meet her.
07 Apr 2020
