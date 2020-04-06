Boris Johnson 'still very much in charge'

Video

Boris Johnson is "still very much in charge of the government" despite spending the night in hospital with coronavirus, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has said.

The prime minister was taken to a London hospital on Sunday evening with "persistent symptoms" - including a temperature - for a series of routine tests.

It is said to be a "precautionary step" taken on the advice of his doctor.

Mr Johnson, 55, tested positive for coronavirus 10 days ago.

Mr Jenrick told BBC Breakfast: "He's been working extremely hard leading the government and being constantly updated. That's going to continue."