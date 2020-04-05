'You're risking your life and the lives of others'

Media player
Hancock: 'You're risking your own life and the lives of others'
The health secretary issued a strong rebuke to the "minority" of people flouting coronavirus social-distancing rules, saying, "they are "making it harder for us all".
05 Apr 2020
