'We will meet again' promises Queen
The Queen has promised the nation that better days are ahead, during a special address on Sunday.

In a rare speech, she acknowledged the grief and financial hardships Britons are facing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Echoing the words of the Vera Lynn wartime song, she said that “we will meet again”.

  • 05 Apr 2020
