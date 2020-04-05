'Follow the rules to avoid outdoor exercise ban'

Media player
Coronavirus: Health secretary urges public to follow outdoor exercise rules
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned that exercise outside the home could be banned if people ignore coronavirus social distancing rules.
It comes after reports of groups of people gathering in parks during sunny weather this weekend.
05 Apr 2020
