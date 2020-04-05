Coronavirus: Police patrol outdoor spaces

Media player
Coronavirus: Aerial footage of police patrolling outdoor spaces
Aerial footage shows police patrolling outdoor spaces, and speaking to people not adhering to rules introduced to restrict the spread of coronavirus.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned tougher government restrictions could be enforced if the public flout current measures.
05 Apr 2020
