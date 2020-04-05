Coronavirus: Police patrol outdoor spaces
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Aerial footage of police patrolling outdoor spaces

Aerial footage shows police patrolling outdoor spaces, and speaking to people not adhering to rules introduced to restrict the spread of coronavirus.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned tougher government restrictions could be enforced if the public flout current measures.

  • 05 Apr 2020
Go to next video: 'You're risking your life and the lives of others'