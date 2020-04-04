Man climbs height of Everest on his staircase
John Griffen follows in the footsteps of a growing list of people managing great feats during isolation, such as marathons on balconies. He scaled 41,000 steps to climb the equivalent of Mount Everest.

  • 04 Apr 2020
