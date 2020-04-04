'We're on our knees' says nurse
Shirley Watts, an operating theatre nurse at a hospital in Basildon, posted a video to a Facebook group after a long and difficult shift in ICU treating patients with coronavirus.

  • 04 Apr 2020
