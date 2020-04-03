'We do not recommend face masks for general wearing'
During the government's latest coronavirus briefing, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer addressed questions about whether people in the UK should be wearing face masks.

Professor Jonathan Van Tam said he does not believe healthy people wearing them would reduce the spread of the disease in the UK, saying "what matters now is social distancing".

