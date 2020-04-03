Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 'We do not recommend face masks for general wearing'
During the government's latest coronavirus briefing, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer addressed questions about whether people in the UK should be wearing face masks.
Professor Jonathan Van Tam said he does not believe healthy people wearing them would reduce the spread of the disease in the UK, saying "what matters now is social distancing".
-
03 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-52153145/coronavirus-we-do-not-recommend-face-masks-for-general-wearingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window