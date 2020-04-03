Prince Charles opens NHS Nightingale from afar
Coronavirus: Prince Charles opens NHS Nightingale Hospital

Prince Charles spoke of his gratitude as the first UK emergency field hospital to treat coronavirus patients opened, in east London's converted ExCel centre.

The temporary NHS Nightingale Hospital is able to hold as many as 4,000 patients.

He paid tribute to staff as he opened the facility via video link.

